Milo Yiannopoulous has revealed that he’s lost his home to Hurrican Irma.

Yiannopoulos, who in 2012 argued that the internet “feeds the trait of sociopathy”, is perhaps best known for being a racist, sexist, transphobic troll, whose penchant for attacking minorities online and inciting his followers to do the same saw him permanently booted off Twitter in July this year.

The outspoken conservative sparked anger last week when he appeared to make light of the hurricane’s devastating destruction when he wrote on Facebook: In more positive Irma news, Richard Branson’s Necker Island has been devastated.”

He later added: “Irma is about to finish what Hillary started: leaving Haiti in ruins.”

However, just days later, Yiannopoulous returned to social media to reveal that his own home has now been caught up in the devastation that the storm has wreaked on the U.S. over the past few days.

Alongside a picture of his former home, the commentator and author claimed: “MY HOUSE IS GONE”.

In response to his apparent loss, Twitter didn’t hold back with its remarks:

Milo Yiannopoulos lost her house to hurricane Irma. Irma was simply exercising her freedom of expression and making America great again. — THE DUCHESS (@DuchessSamela) September 11, 2017

That time Milo Yiannopoulos made shitty jokes about Hurricane Irma wrecking the Caribbean and then she tore the roof off his house. pic.twitter.com/ZyKPh6pw8u — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) September 11, 2017

Alt-right’s gay Stepin Fetchit Milo Yiannopoulos mocks Irma destruction, only to lose house. Karma’s victory twirl: https://t.co/UFgG9xWUai pic.twitter.com/AOakP1VTFm — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 11, 2017

Last year, Yiannopoulous was banned from Twitter for good over his role in the torrent of racist and sexist abuse directed at Ghostbusters actor Leslie Jones, which led to her quitting the platform.