The husband of a police officer who was murdered in a terrorist attack in Paris has paid tribute to his “life of joy and laughter”.

Xavier Jugelé, 37, was killed last Thursday when a gunman opened fire on the Champs-Élysées in what French authorities are treating as a terrorist attack.

Xavier’s husband Etienne Cardiles delivered an emotional and powerful eulogy at a memorial service. He described Xavier as being “full of culture and joy”, noting that he loved seeing musical artists like Madonna and Britney Spears, and had a desire to perfect his English.

On the morning of the attack, Xavier and Etienne were making plans to take a holiday together. “I returned home that evening without you, with an extreme and profound pain, that maybe, one day, will weaken,” Etienne said.

Etienne told his husband that he does not feel hatred for those who killed him “because it is not like you. Because it does not correspond to anything that made your heart beat, nor why you entered the police force.

“And tolerance, dialogue and patience were your strongest weapons.”

Etienne finished his speech by paying tribute to what was most important to Xavier: “A life of joy and laughter in which love and tolerance were your uncontested masters,

“You lived like a star, you leave like a star.”

A member of Flag, the French association for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender police officers, Jugelé was “a simple man who loved his job, and he was really committed to the LGBT cause” Mikaël Bucheron, the president of Flag paid tribute to Jugelé, told the New York Times.

Jugelé, who joined the Paris police force in 2010, was part of the response team called to the Bataclan concert hall following the deadly Paris terror shooting in November 2015.

The officer later attended the re-opening of the venue, where 90 people were killed during an Eagles of Death Metal concert, telling People magazine in an interview: “I’m happy to be here. Glad the Bataclan is reopening.”

He continued: “It’s symbolic. We’re here tonight as witnesses. Here to defend our civic values. This concert’s to celebrate life. To say no to terrorists.”

