In an unlikely turn of events, a hashtag declaring ‘I Love Gays’ has trended on in Saudi Arabia as the world’s Arab community makes a brave stand for equality.

The hashtag ‘احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم’ which literally translates as “I love gays and I’m not one of them” – or essentially, ‘I’m straight and I love gays’ – trended worldwide over the weekend.

Starting on Thursday (February 2), it soon went viral around the globe and became the top trending topic in Saudi Arabia – a country where homosexuality is not only illegal, it’s punishable by death.

Under Saudi Arabia’s take on Sharia Law, any married man or non-Muslim who has anal sex with a Muslim can be stoned to death. First-time offenders can be jailed, face lashing, and sometimes even death.

If someone is found to have had sex with a man more than once they automatically face execution.

Last year, a man was arrested for simply flying a Pride flag in the country.

#احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم i’m not gay but i support them because i believe in freedom of love 🏳️‍🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/C4mxGuGSjE — S⭐️ (@salshehri_s) February 3, 2017

#احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم cause I’ve never understood the mentality of hating or hurting anyone because they’re different from me — ㅤㅤ (@kittenizen) February 3, 2017

Its about time guys 🏳️‍🌈❤👭👬 #احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم — Waseem Imam Saheb (@WaseemIS) February 8, 2017

