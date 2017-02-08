In an unlikely turn of events, a hashtag declaring ‘I Love Gays’ has trended on in Saudi Arabia as the world’s Arab community makes a brave stand for equality.
The hashtag ‘احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم’ which literally translates as “I love gays and I’m not one of them” – or essentially, ‘I’m straight and I love gays’ – trended worldwide over the weekend.
Starting on Thursday (February 2), it soon went viral around the globe and became the top trending topic in Saudi Arabia – a country where homosexuality is not only illegal, it’s punishable by death.
Under Saudi Arabia’s take on Sharia Law, any married man or non-Muslim who has anal sex with a Muslim can be stoned to death. First-time offenders can be jailed, face lashing, and sometimes even death.
If someone is found to have had sex with a man more than once they automatically face execution.
Last year, a man was arrested for simply flying a Pride flag in the country.
My support litmus test:human?✔️. harming/endangering anyone?✖️➡️I support you #احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم pic.twitter.com/HFj92tsO0U
— Action Potential (@MsActionHerself) February 4, 2017
#احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم i’m not gay but i support them because i believe in freedom of love 🏳️🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/C4mxGuGSjE
— S⭐️ (@salshehri_s) February 3, 2017
#احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم cause I’ve never understood the mentality of hating or hurting anyone because they’re different from me
— ㅤㅤ (@kittenizen) February 3, 2017
Its about time guys 🏳️🌈❤👭👬 #احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم
— Waseem Imam Saheb (@WaseemIS) February 8, 2017
#احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم
How can you not love them pic.twitter.com/N8JU73Ku4W
— ayosh (@heart_stirring) February 3, 2017
More stories:
How Instagram became the new gay cruising ground
‘There’s more to me than just a body’ – Tom Daley dives into Attitude’s Body Issue