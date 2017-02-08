In an unlikely turn of events, a hashtag declaring ‘I Love Gays’ has trended on in Saudi Arabia as the world’s Arab community makes a brave stand for equality.

The hashtag ‘احب_المثليين_ولست_منهم’ which literally translates as “I love gays and I’m not one of them” – or essentially, ‘I’m straight and I love gays’ – trended worldwide over the weekend.

Starting on Thursday (February 2), it soon went viral around the globe and became the top trending topic in Saudi Arabia – a country where homosexuality is not only illegal, it’s punishable by death.

Under Saudi Arabia’s take on Sharia Law, any married man or non-Muslim who has anal sex with a Muslim can be stoned to death. First-time offenders can be jailed, face lashing, and sometimes even death.

If someone is found to have had sex with a man more than once they automatically face execution.

Last year, a man was arrested for simply flying a Pride flag in the country.

More stories:
How Instagram became the new gay cruising ground
‘There’s more to me than just a body’ – Tom Daley dives into Attitude’s Body Issue