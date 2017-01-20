Sir Ian McKellen is well known for his charity and campaigning work within the LGBT community but has come out and said that he is “too selfish” to be a parent.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he told the paper: “I don’t feel anything about it, really. I think I’ve always known I wouldn’t have children, because I’m gay. That wouldn’t have been true today, would it?”

The actor has recently been exploring his family tree for the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?, which aires 25 January at 8pm, said he doesn’t feel the need to make sure there is another McKellen.

He explained: “I don’t feel I’ve got a responsibility to produce another McKellen. […] My contribution has been of another sort.”

The X-Men star then spoke about the role of a parent explaining that: “Bringing up children is the most dreadfully difficult thing to do, and so few people are good at it. I’m far too selfish.”

The acting icon said: “I mean, I know parenthood can change people’s personalities in a good way. But I find it difficult making decisions about my own life.

“To have to make decisions about someone who’s dependent on you… I can see it would be very alluring to look into the eyes of a little boy or girl who looked like oneself. That must be extraordinary, and reassuring in some way.

“But I don’t look to my legacy, I suppose that’s what makes me different from a lot of people.”

