Santander and Transport for London (TfL) are celebrating Pride with support from Ian McKellen by transforming parts of the transport network with a new rainbow design to show support for the LGBT+ community.

Over 50 of the Santander cycles in London have been decorated with a bold rainbow livery on their rear mudguards while a #LoveIsLove design can also be seen above the Oxford Street entrance of Tottenham Court Road station in the city centre. Ian McKellen was photographed this week showing his support for the campaign with one of the Santander rainbow cycles.

Last week, Ian McKellen was at the International Cannes Lions Advertising Festival talking about the importance of LGBT representation in brands.

In an interview with CNBC he said “I want branding that is open and honest and part of the world I know” and challenged the advertising industry to not label and stereotype groups of people in the media.

Sadiq Kahn, Mayor of London said: “Here in London, you’re free to love whoever you want to love and be whoever you want to be. That’s just one of the reasons why our city is seen as a beacon for the LGBT+ community and has such a vibrant, thriving scene – one that is bursting with colour, and contributes hugely to the life and soul of London.”

“London is a city that has long championed diversity and inclusion. We are really excited to be a part of the celebrations and hope that local residents and visitors to the city enjoy exploring London on one of our rainbow Santander Cycles,” said Sigga Sigurdardottir, chief innovation and customer officer at Santander.

“This is just one piece of activity we have planned to celebrate Pride. We have a host of other celebrations going on throughout the rest of UK, from taking part in Pride marches and decorating a number of branches to creating rainbow themed menus in our staff restaurants,” said Sigga Sigurdardottir.

Santander took over from Barclays as sponsor for the TfL bikes back in 2015, when a seven year sponsorship deal was penned.

