'Do You Wanna Come Over?'

We know gay men often love a diva, but one man has taken the idea to the next level with a hilarious new photo series which recreates some of our favourite A-list ladies as horny gay stereotypes.

Shot by Phil O’Connor, ‘Hollywood Chill Out’ sees Cocktails and Cocktalk editor Anthony Gilét re-imagine iconic poses from the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Madonna and Britney Spears, merging them with the sex, drugs and partying often associated with the gay scene.

As Anthony himself explains: “‘Hollywood Chill Out’ proposes a tongue-in-cheek parallel of these two worlds ,”highlighting the guise of an industry that rarely put the reality on a magazine cover, and the taboo truth about the underbelly of the gay non-club scene; but ultimately, the humour in both of their ridiculousness.”

Check out some of the highlights below – and check out the full shoot here. Oh, and be sure to follow Anthony Gilét on Instagram too.

‘Squiffy Ladies’

‘Dance In The Dark (Room)’

‘Too Much?’

‘Like An (Anal) Virgin’



‘Bitch Better Have My Mephedrone’

‘Lubing Up with the Kardashians’

Beverly Hills will never be the same again.

