The Joiners Arms will be returning to East London – well, sort of.

The venue was forced to close in 2015 after new owners planned to bulldoze the venue for luxury flats. However, the pub has remained empty ever since.

While the developer plans to go ahead with building flats, it’s now been revealed that they agreed to develop an LGBT+ venue as part of the site.

Although there’s no confirmation that The Joiner’s Arms will return, the terms of the agreement stated that the building will remain an LGBT+ venue for at least 12 years.

“Tower Hamlets council is committed to celebrating our great diversity, which includes serving the needs of our LGBTQ+ community,” said Tower Hamlets Mayor, John Biggs.

“I am delighted that as a council we are leading the way in using innovative ways to protect spaces such as the Joiners Arms site.”

It is believed to be the first time that the sexual orientation of a venue’s customers has been included as a condition of planning approval.

A spokesperson for Regal Homes added: “The development on Hackney Road will re-provide a public house at ground-floor level with the same floor space as the previous Joiners Arms pub.

“We are committed to keeping this space within our development in Tower Hamlets as a LGBT venue and have offered a right of first refusal on the lease to LGBT interested parties, including the Friends of the Joiners Arms and the New Joiners Arms.

“If the lease is taken up by an interested party then the venue will be secured for at least 12 years for LGBT use. We have also agreed a rent-free period for the first year.”

Amazing news!