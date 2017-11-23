I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back this year and, as usual, the men are having group showers.

Viewers were given a treat earlier this week thanks to Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, who showed off his physique alongside his co-stars.

The hunky actor was joined by vlogger Jack Maynard and boxer Amir Khan under the waterfall, though Maynard seemed slightly more hesitant to share the shower with them. Bit nippy, guys?

The series this year has already come under fire as Jack Maynard was forced to apologise on Monday (November 20) after it was discovered that he repeatedly used homophobic and racist slurs including “n****r” and “f*ggot” between 2011-2013.

Meanwhile, boxer Amir Khan faced a torrent of online homophobic abuse after failing a Bustucker Trial this week.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs weekdays at 9pm on ITV.

