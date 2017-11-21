I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here star Amir Khan has been hit with an outpouring of homophobic abuse after failing one of the show’s infamous Bushtucker trials.

Khan became the first star to quit a task during Monday night’s episode of the ITV reality series (November 21), and it didn’t take long for viewers to start hurling slurs at the boxer on social media.

In the trial, Khan was tasked with putting his hand into a number of holes filled with insects and snakes to grab a star for his fellow camp-mates. After several minutes of failing to put his hand in a hole, Khan bravely reached into one with a snake, leading him to quit the trial.

Khan’s decision to quit the trail seemed to anger some viewers, who quickly began hurling homophobic remarks at the star.

One user wrote: “Amir Khan will get voted every trial now great, you f*ggot”.

Amir Khan will get voted every trial now great, you faggot — Giggsy (@giggsdog) November 20, 2017

Another tweeted: “I’m really disappointed Amir Khan you little f*ggot”.

I’m really disappointed Amir Khan you little faggot! #ImACeleb — Sam ╪ Mitchell (@samTTmitchell) November 20, 2017

Other tweets called Khan a “f*cking queer” and “batty boy”.

Amir Khan is such a fucking faggot, he never even gave that a go #maggot — Julie Harris (@Julie_Harris02) November 20, 2017

Amir Khan you faggot I hope the public terrorise you!!! 😂 — Chris (@Walshy072) November 20, 2017

@SkyBet Odds on Amir Khan doing every bushtucker trial now everyone has realised he’s a little faggot? — Joe chapman (@joechapmann) November 20, 2017

Fuck me what a faggot amir Khan is — Connor (@ConnKeat17) November 20, 2017

More stories:

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez strips off and talks fitness with Attitude

Football’s first openly gay referee says game is stuck in the ‘dark ages’ when it comes to homophobia