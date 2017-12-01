Jack Maynard has insisted he isn’t homophobic because he’s got gay friends.

The YouTube starwas removed from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here last month for using homophobic and racist slurs in a series of tweets he posted between 2011-2013.

The 23-year-old previously apologised in a YouTube video, and has now insisted that he isn’t homophobic and doesn’t have a problem with other people’s sexualities.

He told The Sun: “I’m straight but don’t have a problem with anyone. I don’t have a problem with any sexuality whatsoever. I’ve got lots of gay friends and absolutely love them.”

He also explained why he made the offensive tweets: “Sadly, this was in an argument with someone I knew from back home that just got very out of hand.”

“The person wasn’t gay, it was just a really careless insult. I wasn’t thinking about what I was saying, I was just retaliating in a really, really horrible way.”

He added: “It’s a disgusting word and I’m disgusted with myself for even using it. I’d never, ever use that word now to describe someone, to insult someone.”

