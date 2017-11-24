Jack Maynard has finally apologised for using homophobic and racist slurs in a series of tweets he posted between 2011-2013.

The vlogger’s tweets were discovered earlier this week and he was axed from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here on Tuesday (November 21) in the wake of the news.

Maynard, who was allegedly hit with a nude picture leak earlier this week, personally apologised for the offensive tweets in a YouTube video uploaded yesterday (November 23).

He said: “Most of you have seen that a lot of stuff has been written in the press over the last few days, so I thought the least you deserved was for me to come out and just talk to you and explain everything that has been going on.”

“I’m so sorry for anyone that I upset, anyone that I offended, anyone I made feel uncomfortable. Growing up, I was all over social media, my entire life was on social media and through that it led to be my job.”

The 23-year-old vlogger said that he had been “really stupid in the past” before admitting to tweeting “some bad things, some horrible things, some pretty disgusting things”.

“I feel like I’ve let you guys down so much, I was young, I was stupid, I was careless, I just wasn’t thinking. This was back when I just left school and I don’t know what I was thinking. I was stupid, I said some really inconsiderate things.”

Maynard then urged his fans to be careful with social media: “I just beg that you don’t make the same mistakes I did.”

He ended the video by thanking his fans for their support. He said: “You constantly have my back, the support I’ve seen online from all of you is just overwhelming. Thank you all for that.”

You can watch Jack’s apology video below:

