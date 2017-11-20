I’m A Celebrity star Jack Maynard has been forced to apologise for using homophobic slurs in a series of now-deleted tweets.

The Vlogger’s tweets were discovered this week, and were found to include a series of offensive racist and homophobic slurs.

The tweets were posted on his Twitter account between 2011-2013.

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old frequently used a racial slur while also calling other users “retarded” and “faggots”.

He mocked gay men in the tweets, called people “retarded” and shared images of people with deformities. He also called referred to his friends with racist terms.

In one post made in February 2013, Maynard hit back at a critic saying: “Hahaha shutup you faggot… By the way who hit you with a shovel?”

He also called a neighbour a “retarded faggot” during an argument on social media. In a racist tweet posted in June 2011, Maynard wrote: “At Alices with my n*****s!”

After I’m A Celebrity launched yesterday (November 19), Maynard said the words he used were “inflammatory” and “insulting”.

A spokeswoman for Maynard said: “Jack is ashamed of these tweets, many were deleted a long time ago.”

“He would never use that language now and realises this kind of retaliatory, inflammatory, insulting language is completely unacceptable.”

An ITV spokeswoman said: “Jack has issued a full apology and has deleted the tweets that he sent.”

