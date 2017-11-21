I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Jack Maynard has been hit with a second scandal.

A pair of nude snaps featuring the 22-year-old posing completely naked have leaked online, The Sun reports.

One of the explicit images taken on Snapchat showed the YouTube star grinning while wearing nothing but a hat on in a bedroom while giving the camera a thumbs up.

The other nude supposedly featured Maynard in a bathroom with his jogging bottoms pulled down to his knees.

The two nudes were reportedly shared as a joke between his friends before they eventually leaked online.

The news comes after Maynard was forced to apologise on Monday (November 20) after it was discovered that he repeatedly used homophobic and racist slurs including “n****r” and “f*ggot” between 2011-2013.

He apologised in a statement to fans on the day he entered the I’m A Celeb jungle, and an ITV spokesperson insisted that the star is apologetic for his behaviour.

While many called the vlogger out for his tweets, Loose Women’s Denise Van Outen and Coleen Nolan have defended the star believing he deserves a “second chance”.

