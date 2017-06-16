Liam Payne was left red-faced after reading some filthy messages fans have left on his social media accounts.

The One Direction star, who recently released his first solo single Strip That Down, has been travelling around the country to promote the hit record over the past few weeks.

He stopped by Radio 1 yesterday (June 15) and was the first celebrity to try out the Perv Pad, which picks out sexually suggestive messages fans send to their favourite celebrities.

Liam was treated to a variety of messages, which ranged from funny to downright filthy. Some of the best included: “Roses are red, violets are blue, when the beat dropped, my panties did too,” “Strip that down? He could strip me down any day. Right down to my pants,” “I’d like to go full 50 Shades with him: Payne by name, Payne by nature,” “The way his veins stick out of his arms. I’m a puddle”. One user kept it short and simple with: “I’m erect and I’m done”

Last week Liam revealed opened up about the size of his manhood.

Speaking to DJ Roman Kemp at the Capital Summertime Ball over the weekend, Liam explained how having his girlfriend Cheryl has been helping him start his solo career.

Revealing the best tip she had given him, Liam said: “Bigger is better.”

After twigging the double entendre a little too late, Liam then told the interviewer: “Well, I’ve had no complaints in that department.”

Watch the clip below:

