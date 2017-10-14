Social media is up in arms over a new Buzzfeed video.

In the newly released video, a group of diverse gay men talk about their likes and dislikes in a bid to show that not everyone falls into the same restrictive stereotype.

However, screenshots of the video have been making the rounds on Twitter, and a number of gay men have hit back at those who feature for appearing to be “proud of not fitting the stereotype”.

One user tweeted: “I’m not a regular gay, I’m a cool gay” alongside images from the clip, while others suggested it was a good concept that had simply been poorly executed.

“I’m not a regular gay, I’m a cool gay” pic.twitter.com/WmHRnuaRnO — Adam Kanzen (@adamkanzen) October 13, 2017

Gay… but make it heteronormative pic.twitter.com/RBhFOGkvvu — Adam Kanzen (@adamkanzen) October 13, 2017

“I’m not like OTHER normie stereotypical girls. I wear jeans & hate T. Swift” is kinda how it comes across. A badly executed good idea. — 🐀✨ (@yoflowercat) October 13, 2017

So basically this post says, I’m gay but I’m not feminine so I’m cool. pic.twitter.com/aouvIOxai9 — Justin. (@YoSoyViva) October 13, 2017

However, some users came out in defence of the video, insisting that it was merely trying to prove that gay men aren’t all the same.

I think you’ve taken it the wrong way. The point is that gay people are diverse and you shouldn’t pigeonhole us according to stereotypes — Graham Ó Móráin (@NarcoDreamer) October 13, 2017

