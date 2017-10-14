Social media is up in arms over a new Buzzfeed video.
In the newly released video, a group of diverse gay men talk about their likes and dislikes in a bid to show that not everyone falls into the same restrictive stereotype.
However, screenshots of the video have been making the rounds on Twitter, and a number of gay men have hit back at those who feature for appearing to be “proud of not fitting the stereotype”.
One user tweeted: “I’m not a regular gay, I’m a cool gay” alongside images from the clip, while others suggested it was a good concept that had simply been poorly executed.
“I’m not a regular gay, I’m a cool gay” pic.twitter.com/WmHRnuaRnO
— Adam Kanzen (@adamkanzen) October 13, 2017
Gay… but make it heteronormative pic.twitter.com/RBhFOGkvvu
— Adam Kanzen (@adamkanzen) October 13, 2017
“I’m not like OTHER normie stereotypical girls. I wear jeans & hate T. Swift” is kinda how it comes across. A badly executed good idea.
— 🐀✨ (@yoflowercat) October 13, 2017
So basically this post says, I’m gay but I’m not feminine so I’m cool. pic.twitter.com/aouvIOxai9
— Justin. (@YoSoyViva) October 13, 2017
However, some users came out in defence of the video, insisting that it was merely trying to prove that gay men aren’t all the same.
I think you’ve taken it the wrong way. The point is that gay people are diverse and you shouldn’t pigeonhole us according to stereotypes
— Graham Ó Móráin (@NarcoDreamer) October 13, 2017
Watch the video below and let us know your thoughts on social media: