Attitude’s Bachelors of the Year 2017 list, in association with Blued, proves that the world is full of brilliant, bold and sometimes bonkers eligible gay bachelors also ready and waiting to find their Prince Charming.

The inaugural list, which was unveiled at an exclusive party at London’s Café de Paris on Thursday (April 26), features some of the world’s most successful gay men from the world of culture, sport, fashion and business, but despite their varied backgrounds they all share three key characteristics: they’re out, proud, and (most importantly) available.

Dashing single gents who’d made the list, which was topped by Teen Wolf star Charlie Carver, turned out in force to enjoy an exclusive launch party which saw performances from London drag collective Sink the Pink and DJ sets from James Barr and Jodie Harsh.

Charlie himself was in attendance alongside the likes of Olly Alexander, US country singer Steve Grand and newly-out star of The Walking Dead, Daniel Newman, who we can confirm is even more handsome in real life.

Check out our exclusive pictures below:

