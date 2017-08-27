Manchester is nursing a sore head today after the city saw its annual Pride parade take place on Saturday (August 26).

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets for one of the UK’s biggest Pride events, which started with a parade through the city centre attended by figures including mayor Andy Burnham and the cast of ITV’s Coronation Street, whose float paid tribute to terror attack victim and superfan Martyn Hett.

With a theme of Class of 2017: The Graduation Parade, the march consisting of over 140 floats took on an even more celebratory tone than usual as the UK marks 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Crowds will still be able to enjoy another two nights of live music in the gay village as acts including Clean Bandit, Lucy Spraggan and the girls of Liberty X take to the stage on Sunday and Monday night.

Meanwhile, a candlelit vigil will take place on Sunday night in Sackville Gardens to remember those lost to the HIV virus.

#pride #manchesterpride #crazycolor #people A post shared by @assunta_chiama on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Protesters loved it when we did this at #ManchesterPride pic.twitter.com/8S2z6ZBEyW — Jon (@Jobo89) August 26, 2017

#ManchesterPride starts here with these gorgeous girls!! Happy pride beautiful people! pic.twitter.com/DYAJZWoxFc — Daniel Brocklebank (@Dan_Brocklebank) August 24, 2017

When you catch @MayorofGM having a good time at Pride #ManchesterPride pic.twitter.com/yMrOmzkBkY — Emma Williamson (@emwilliamson2) August 26, 2017

We’re on the #Corrie float at @ManchesterPride with the stars of the show and the gorgeous @KeeganHirst 😍 pic.twitter.com/hnYsu1jjVT — Attitude (@AttitudeMag) August 26, 2017

Did somebody invite the god squad? I’m by the bigot barriers at @manchesterpride. And no-one’s going to rain on my parade! #beeproud pic.twitter.com/4vJyb0aFJS — Matt Cain (@MattCainWriter) August 26, 2017

Example & DJ Wire rounding off Day 2 at The Big Weekend ⭐ Huge thank you to everyone who showed their support for Manchester Pride today 🌈 pic.twitter.com/ZZCMnGZMz1 — Manchester Pride (@ManchesterPride) August 26, 2017

Great day yesterday with this mob. Amazing turn out at #manchesterpride And here’s me doing some low key flag flying #casual #teamouting #gaaaaay A post shared by Keegan Hirst (@keeganhirst) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

