Manchester is nursing a sore head today after the city saw its annual Pride parade take place on Saturday (August 26).

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets for one of the UK’s biggest Pride events, which started with a parade through the city centre attended by figures including mayor Andy Burnham and the cast of ITV’s Coronation Street, whose float paid tribute to terror attack victim and superfan Martyn Hett.

With a theme of Class of 2017: The Graduation Parade, the march consisting of over 140 floats took on an even more celebratory tone than usual as the UK marks 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Crowds will still be able to enjoy another two nights of live music in the gay village as acts including Clean Bandit, Lucy Spraggan and the girls of Liberty X take to the stage on Sunday and Monday night.

Meanwhile, a candlelit vigil will take place on Sunday night in Sackville Gardens to remember those lost to the HIV virus.

Relive all Saturday’s action below:

