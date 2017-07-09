Pride in London 2017 took place yesterday – and the event was bigger and better than ever.

Over 26,000 people took part in the march, and it is estimated that up to one million people descended on the capital to celebrate their LGBT+ pride.

This year’s event marks 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of gay sex in England and Wales.

Speaking at Trafalgar Square, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that the event was the “best antidote” to recent terrorist attacks.

“We’ve had a horrible last few weeks. We’ve had terror, we’ve had tragedy,” Khan said.

“You know what the best antidote to sorrow, the best antidote to sadness, to bereavement, to hatred, is Pride In London.”

Prime Minister Theresa May was not in attendance, but she left a video message for the crowd in which she vowed to challenge “governments that criminalise homosexuality or practice violence and discrimination” against LGBT+ people.

Last month, May entered into an agreement with the vehemently anti-LGBT+ DUP in order to stay in government.

The Prime Minister added: “Here at home too, we must continue to stand up for true equality and respect for everyone, right across our United Kingdom.

“We must stamp out homophobic bullying in schools, and drive down homophobic and transphobic hate crime.”

Celebrities like Tom Daley and Joanna Lumley were spotted at various Pride events.

Take a look at some pictures from the big day below:

Pride in London #prideinlondon A post shared by Marcél Baumhauer da Silva (@hausofsilva) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

675: made some new friends at pride in London yesterday… such an amazing event to experience and a great atmosphere in Soho yesterday! So many unicorns too #prideinlondon A post shared by Sarah Gillespie (@sgillespie08) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

Fabulous, colourful day at #PrideinLondon yesterday. #pride2017 #prideparade A post shared by James Bell (@jamesbellphotography) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

So my first pride was absolutely incredible. Spent it with 3 of my favourite people, hugged many drag queens, got a selfie with the babadook and even got to see the woman next to us propose to her girlfriend! #bisexual #lovehappenshere #prideinlondon A post shared by ○Rowan● (@rowan.murphy) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

Desfile Pride in London ❤️ #loveislove A post shared by London For Free (@londongratis) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

Bi Furious!! #bipride #picoftheday #pride2017 #prideinlondon #love #lovehappenshere A post shared by Alejandra Pacheco (@la_alepacheco) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

Pride 2017 A post shared by Charlie Beety (@oatsnbarley) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

Love Wins ❤️ #pride #pride2017 #prideinlondon #london #proud #lovewins #lovehappenshere A post shared by Sabi (@igobysabi) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

#prideinlondon #londonpride what an amazing day london. we showed the world A post shared by James Barr (@imjamesbarr) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

#pride #pride2017 #prideinlondon #prideparade2017 A post shared by Giselle Marie (@gisellereganit) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

Pride fun with this one last night A post shared by Adam Luke (@adamluke84) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

This guy…❤️ #Pride #PrideinLondon #forALLtheplayers #SinkthePink A post shared by Jayne (@whodidyousay) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

What a beautiful message #pridelondon#prideinlondon#gayparade#gayparadelondon#muslim#onelove#gay#beyourself#unique#lovewhoyouwant#picture#photography#message#inspiration#inspirational#motivational#love#oneworld#peace#london#laugh#life#unite A post shared by Danielle Lelle Eggenberger (@danielle.lelle) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

London brought out the love, acceptance, diversity, glitter and party in full force yesterday and marching in the parade couldn’t have made me prouder to live and work in such an incredible city where you can be and love who ever you want to ️‍✨#lovehappenshere #prideinlondon A post shared by Daniel Banfield (@__danieljames) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

We hope you had a fun and safe Pride if you were in London for the celebrations!

More stories: