The Attitude Pride Awards was an emotional event that celebrated ten inspirational LGBT+ honourees.
The Attitude Pride Awards, in partnership with Sky to benefit Pride in London, celebrate members of our community who embody the spirit of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride.
This year’s ceremony took place at the beautiful Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel on July 7, and was hosted by TV personality, author and fashion consultant Gok Wan. Special guests including Owen Jones, Davina McCall, and Nick Grimshaw paid tribute to the honourees as the awards were given out.
Take a look through our gallery from the 2017 Attitude Pride Awards:
The Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel
Winner Aderonke Apata with Kele Okereke
Peter Tatchell with Judge Rinder
Winners Bernard and Terry Reed with Gok and Judge Rinder
Attitude Sports Editor Mark McAdam with Jonathan Phang
Winners representing Lesbians Against the Clause with Gok and Cathy Newman
Juno Dawson, Tom Tillmon, Attitude Publishing Editor Darren Styles, James Barr
Winner Keith Biddlecombe with Gok and Owen Jones
Gok Wan with Attitude Editor-in-Chief Matt Cain
Winner Lady Phyll with Gok and Stephen K Amos
Matt Lister and boyfriend Benoit
Winner Manjinder Singh Sidhu with Gok and Asifa Lahore
Attitude Deputy Editor Adam Duxbury with perfumer Roja Dove
Martyn Hett’s family with Coronation Street’s Helen Worth
Eli Grimson from blued with Kelly Gindle from Virgin Holidays
Winner Matthew Todd with Gok and Davina McCall
Glenn Horder and Mohammed the Elton John AIDS Foundation with Greg Owen from I Want PrEP Now and Patrick Cash
Winner Natalie Scott with Gok and Juno Dawson
Drinks in the Garden at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel
Cocktails were provided by Slingsby
Read about all of our winners here
