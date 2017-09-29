Indonesian lawmakers are set to pass a law to outlaw LGBT characters from TV.

The House of Representatives agreed to pass the bill, which will ban any LGBT “behaviour”, NewsHub reports.

Supiadin Aries Saputra, from the NasDem Party said: “We can’t allow LGBT behaviour on TV. It is against our culture.

“We have to ban it early before it becomes a lifestyle. It’s dangerous and can ruin the morality of the younger generation.”

Under the terms of the bill – which has been rightly slammed by LGBT+ groups in the region – new TV shows, adverts and documentaries will have to be screened by an external censorship body prior to broadcast to ensure compliance with the law.

Speaking to the Jakarta post, Hanafi Rais from the National Mandate Party, said: “I am sure there are still more creative ways to entertain people [instead of showing LGBT behaviour].”

It’s legal to be gay in Indonesia apart from the Aceh province which still punishes LGBT members.

Earlier this year, two men were given 83 lashes in a public ceremony, after they were convicted of homosexuality.

More stories:

Police in Azerbaijan raiding homes and torturing LGBT+ people in brutal crackdown

Charlie Carver gets back to nature as he strips completely naked in national park