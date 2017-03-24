A transgender man has shared his story on social media in a bid to inspire others just like him.

Jamie Wilson, showed off the results of his transition in a touching Instagram post where he spoke about how his parents tragically disowned him after finding out he was trans.

In his own heartbreaking words, Jamie admitted that he desperately misses knowing his parents are proud of him, but still refuses to try and change who he really is for anyone.

He wrote: “Coming out as transgender was the best and worst day of my life thus far.

“I miss having my family in my life…I miss my parents being proud of me…but you know what I don’t miss? I don’t miss the nights I laid alone battling with my feelings…I don’t miss waiting for everyone to leave the house so I could put on masculine clothes and tuck my long hair under a hat…I don’t miss hiding.

“When you look at me I’m not the strongest, the tallest, or the most handsome man…but you know what I AM? I’m finally ME and god does it feel so good.

Before adding: “I’m sure I’ll get a lot of hate for this post but I don’t care. My entire family disowned me when I came out… do you really think your rude comments are gonna phase me? I think not. Don’t like it? Just keep scrolling.”

He also shared an incredible picture, showing off his transformation between March 2015 and March 2017.

