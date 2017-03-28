Instagram is set to implement new rules that will censor “sensitive” material.

While the site currently only prohibits full frontal nudity, new guidelines mean that your selfies could soon be being blurred out.

The company hasn’t given any specifics, but if you’re followed by someone who’s not a fan of nudity, your underwear selfies may soon be a thing of the past.

Instagram explained in a statement: “As part of our goal to build a safe environment, we also have some updates to announce. Soon you may notice a screen over sensitive photos and videos when you scroll through your feed or visit a profile.





They continued: “While these posts don’t violate our guidelines, someone in the community has reported them and our review team has confirmed they are sensitive.

“This change means you are less likely to have surprising or unwanted experiences in the app. If you’d like to see a post that is covered with a screen, simply tap to reveal the photo or video,” added the statement.

As of yet, there’s no indication as of when the company will begin implementing the rules.

We’re expecting a spike in the number of risque selfies in the coming weeks to avoid the blur before it’s too late – not that we’re complaining.

