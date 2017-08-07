An instant coffee brand has been forced to recall a product over fears it may cause erections.

New Kopi Jantan Traditional Natural Herbs Coffee, from Bestherbs Coffee LLC, was analysed by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the U.S this month and they made a shocking discovery.

They found that it contained a number of chemicals that were “very similar” to those found in erectile dysfunction drug, Viagra.

In response to the findings, the company has been forced to recall the product and apologise to customers.

“The discovery has prompted Bestherbs Coffee LLC, the North Texas company behind the product, to voluntarily recall the product nationwide. The FDA says the undeclared chemical could pose problems when paired with nitrates, which are often found in drugs prescribed to “men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.” “In addition, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

Surprisingly, it’s not the first time this has happened.

Last year, the FDA recalled another coffee, called ‘Stiff Bull’, which claimed to be a “natural male enhancement,” but actually just contained Viagra.

When we say we need a boost on a Monday morning, this certainly isn’t what we mean.