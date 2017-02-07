This article first appeared in Attitude issue 277, December 2016.

Unapologetic. That’s the word that sums up gay rapper Cakes Da Killa and his whole ethos. Bubbling under since 2011, five years, two mix tapes and a brand new album are what it took to launch him into the mainstream with his own style of wit, talent and unabashed gayness.

The acceptance that rap is not just for straight men has been a long time coming. A stream of artists from Zebra Katz, Mykki Blanco and Cakes himself have taken the genre by the horns, introducing audiences to something quite new in that section of the industry: an unapologetic expression of sexuality.

Interviewing Cakes — real name Rashard Bradshaw — provided a glimpse into that world. Fresh, bouncy and commanding, it is obvious that one thing he is not when it comes to his sexuality is meek.

“I came out in the third grade,” he says. “My mother was kind of shocked, more so because I was so young. A lot of people associate homosexuality with just the sexual aspect of it, rather than it just being your life. So she was shocked. But I was always a really alternative kid, so it wasn’t a complete surprise to everyone.

“She wanted to make sure I was secure and comfortable.”

As for his fellow third-graders (aged about eight) and his teachers, he adds, simply: “I think they all knew I was gay before I did!”

I’m fully aware of the challenges of being black and gay — being both myself. But Cakes doesn’t seem to let this worry him much and certainly isn’t frustrated.

“I don’t intentionally try to battle that because I’m just living my life for me,” he says. “But by me being comfortable with myself, it allows other people to be comfortable. “Slowly but surely people in our community will be less uncomfortable with talking about homosexuality. We need people who are willing to say: ‘I’m gay and I don’t give a fuck,’ and the world will be a better place. A lot of the discomfort for us comes from people who are in the lifestyle but don’t feel comfortable expressing themselves.” Cakes isn’t talking about anyone specifically, but on his Eulogy mixtape, he uses Frank Ocean’s refrain: “I been thinkin’ bout you,” to boldly state, “I been thinkin’ bout dick.”

This presents a difference from the coyness of gay black artists in the past, where sexuality is passingly referenced, or alluded to, but never centre stage. Cakes’s stance is refreshing, but does he think a previous aversion to mentioning sexuality was about selfpreservation? Put simply, is being gay bad for a career in the genre?

“Well it can definitely ruin a career but my whole thing is I don’t care. Everyone has their own path and journey, not everyone can live out loud like I do. But I see the greater good as far as visibility. It speaks volumes and helps others be themselves. This wasn’t a marketing campaign for me. It’s just me.”

Which is precisely what the genre needs. Bravado and a presentation of self, through lyrics. Rappers can’t really hide behind anything; the need to be authentic is front and centre.

Cakes, 26, was recently interviewed on one of the biggest rap radio stations in America, New York’s WQHT, also known as HOT 97. I was struck by the discomfort of the presenters, who, to even broach the subject of Cakes’ sexuality, had to reiterate to their listeners that they were not gay themselves. Merely talking to a gay artist required explanation.

Cakes is magnanimous, saying: “You have to remember that Ebro [Darden, HOT 97 presenter] has to speak for his listeners, who are mostly straight. He has to ask the questions they would ask. Yes, it can get exhausting but it’s nothing new. People question you your whole life. You educate them and keep it moving. It’s about the music.” And what music it is.

Cakes has undeniable talent, meaning the rap world simply cannot ignore him without suffering a loss of integrity. Comparisons to Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott and Drake do not daunt him. “It’s fl attering, but I’m my own artist,” he says. Which led us totalk about his new album, Hedonism. “It’s about me rediscovering myself, enjoying the fact that I am making waves as a rapper,” is his explanation of the title.

“The first few years were fun, but I didn’t know where it was gonna go. But [it is now apparent] this is going to be my legacy; there’s a glass ceiling I’m breaking and I’m gonna enjoy that. This album is about travelling, movement through life, boys — the typical rap lifestyle, but with boys!”

One of the hottest tracks from the album, Up Out My Face, a collaboration with Peaches, is a good place to introduce yourself to Cakes. The new single is pounding dance music, Cakes’ effortless rap riding the beats as though his lyrics are dancing. Cakes is sure his older fans will be happy while he’s almost certain to gain new ones.

The tide is turning: black gayness is finally being celebrated in the mainstream. To be at the forefront is exciting for Cakes, and boy does he deserve it. He will be back, and he has his eye on the cover of this very magazine. Watch this space.

‘Hedonism’ is out now.

Words: Anthony Joshua

