A conspiracy theory claiming that Avril Lavigne was replaced by a lookalike has gone viral.

The story claims that after the release of her acclaimed 2002 debut album Let Go, Avril couldn’t handle the pressures of fame and began using a body double called Melissa.

However, while working on her second album, it’s claimed that Avril fell into a depression and was later found dead at her home.

Not wanting to leave the second album unreleased, the record company then supposedly started using Melissa as the real Avril.

The theory claims: “She was at the peak of her career, so it is said that instead of letting the news of her dying go into the media, they used her look alike to live on the rest of ‘Avril Lavigne’s’ life as her.

“They already had Avril’s recordings of her second album so they decided to release it. ‘They’ referring to her record company. Her second album was released, and it was actually Avril’s voice so they didn’t worry about Melissa having to sing just yet.”

Over the years, theorists claim that Melissa has been leaving clues about her identity in song lyrics and album covers that hint at Avril’s supposed passing.

Many have suggested the theory is true because Avril’s appearance has changed over time, whether it’s freckles “mysteriously disappearing” or “moles on her arms vanishing”.

However, others have rubbished the theory, claiming that Avril wouldn’t be the first celeb to have gotten plastic surgery, and certainly wouldn’t be the last.

