After boasting the most sickening line-up of guest judges yet for its ninth season earlier this year, it seems RuPaul’s Drag Race has truly outdone itself for what’s to come next.

As the VH1 reality competition’s full-time judging line-up of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley took to the Emmys red carpet at the weekend, they were quizzed about the stars they’ve got booked to pass judgement on the next batch of drag queen wannabes.

Asked by TVLine whether they’d managed to top Lady Gaga, who sent fans into a frenzy with her turn as a guest judge on season nine opener ‘Oh. My. Gaga’, Ru said: “It is kind of tough to top her, but I think we’ve done it, I really do.”

Pressed on whether he meant the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, the legendary drag star replied coyly: “I can’t sayyyy!”

Ru’s fellow judges also jumped in an attempt to deflect the question, and when the reporter points out that they didn’t deny it, Ru agrees, saying: “We didn’t deny it.”

Of course, none of this proves anything, but adding some very timely fuel to the fire is the fact that Madge shared two videos of Milk – a rumoured contestant on the upcoming All Stars 3 season – shooting a promo for her MDNA skincare range on her Instagram on Thursday (September 19).

Given that All Stars 3 is currently being filmed, it all seems to be fitting into place nicely, doesn’t it? Looks like it might be time to start fastening your edges…

RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race 3 is expected to air in early 2018 on VH1 in the US, with season 10 expected to follow in the spring or summer.

