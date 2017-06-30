Steve Grand is certainly no stranger to a pair of small n’ skimpy swimming briefs, but the US country singer may have just outdone himself with a revealing throwback snap that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

The ‘All American Boy’ singer, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shot of himself at Sydney Australia for Mardi Gras last March – and improved the weeks of many a fan in the process with the racy beachfront snap.

Steve – who showed off even more of his impossibly toned physique after stripping down to a jock-strap as part of charity burlesque show Broadway Bares earlier this month – has faced criticism in the past for his revealing choice of beach attire.

After being accused of propagating gay stereotypes with his skimpy clothing in 2015, Steve hit back at his critics, saying: “People are entitled to feel however they feel, but again, I wear what I wear for me and not for them; because it makes me feel good. I’m not looking for everyone’s approval all of the time.

“There is a time and place for modesty, but, for me at least, a hot summer day in Chicago, on a boat with a bunch of other gay dudes is not one of them.”

He added: “And frankly I don’t care what some may consider to be a gay stereotype or not, and anyone using that as some kind of jab is probably grappling with their own internalised homophobia. I wear what makes me happy.”

Well Steve, rest assured we’re all more than happy with your choice of attire right now…

More stories:

Sense8 will return to Netflix after successful fan petition

Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett ‘to exit like a diva’ in ‘fabulous’ funeral service