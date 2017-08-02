A third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars hasn’t even been confirmed yet, but social media is aflutter with rumours of a leaked cast list.

Summer is usually around the time the show films, and fans of the show have been furiously speculating on which former queens will be returning to compete for their place in the Drag Race hall of fame

We may have our answer. One Twitter user claims the season has started filming, and shared a list of potential cast members. The user wrote: “They filmed the first episode of All Stars 3 today & it was in front of a live audience (talent show) and ppl have leaked the cast.”

They accompanied the tweet with a supposed cast list:

Hmm, interesting.

The list includes queens from throughout the show’s run, ranging from season two’s Morgan McMichaels right up to Aja from the just-completed season 9.

What do you think? Is the list legit? Who would you root for? We are excited to see what a queen like Milk could bring to the All Stars stage.

More stories:

Surprise, bitch! Emma Roberts is returning to ‘American Horror Story’

Big Brother USA star Mark Jansen sunbathing naked is a gift

