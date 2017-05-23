Isis has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Manchester.

22 people were killed and more than 50 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated his device as concert-goers were leaving Ariana Grande’s show last night at around 10:30pm.

According to The Independent, the terrorist group released a statement in Arabic through its central media body praising the deadly attack, claiming more than 100 people were killed or wounded.

It followed calls by extremist group to attack any “disbelievers” in the West.

Earlier today, Manchester Police confirmed that they had arrested a man in connection with last night’s brutal attack.

“With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester,” said the Greater Manchester Police on Twitter.

Meanwhile Grande, who was not hurt in the attack, said she didn’t “have words” to express her horror at news of casualties, which included children.

The 23-year-old star, wrote on Twitter: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Many people remain missing, with families reporting that they are unable to get in touch with their loved ones. An emergency helpline has been set up at 0161 856 9400.