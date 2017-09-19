The Israeli government have just announced they’ll be amending the adoption law to give same-sex couples equal rights in the country.

The announcement was made on Sunday (September 17) during a Supreme Court hearing in response to a petition hoping to end discrimination in the adoption law.

Filed by the Association of Israeli Gay Fathers and the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism against the Justice Ministry and the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry.

Adoption by same-sex couples has been legal in the country since 2008, but has been difficult as opposite-sex couples are given priority. According to reports, only three same-sex couples have adopted in Israel out of 550 applicants.

Back in July, the court revealed that they would not end the discrimination against same-sex parents, allegedly believing that adoption by them would add “additional baggage” for adopted children.

Speaking to the Jerusalem Post, Riki Shapira Rosenberg for the Israel Religious Action Centre, said: “The court recognized the merits of the petition presented to them and decided to encourage a fundamental change in Israel’s adoption policy.”

“From now on, same-sex families, who deserve the right to adopt like any other family, will have the right.”

According to the state, the new legislation will be introduced by June 2018.

More stories:

Sam Smith reveals how personal heartbreak almost made him quit music

Max Emerson gives his ‘guinea pig’ boyfriend a glutes massage