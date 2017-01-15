An Italian court has ordered that a 13-year-old boy must attend “youth community” for 12 hours a day after he was deemed “too effeminate”.

The court has also ruled that the teen must stay away from his mother between the times of 7am and 7pm because he “flaunts his effeminacy in a provocative way.”

An incident where the teen attended school with glitter and nail varnish were highlighted during the case. However the mother claimed that this was for halloween, Gay Star News reports.

The report claimed that the boy’s relationship to his mother was like an “addiction” which stemmed from “psychological distress.”

The case came after the boy accused his father of sexually abusing him. The charges against his father were dropped, despite the court saying there was no reason to doubt the teen’s story.

This sparked the father to report the boy and his mother to social services. The mother has since lost custody of the teen.

Social services in Italy then gave a testimony, stating that the young boy had a “personality disorder” which caused him to be aggressive, provocative, rude and “tends to be eccentric.”

Despite the report alleging that the boy “might grow up gay”, Maria Teresa Rossi, the President of the Court of Minors, denied that the order was imposed because of sexual orientation.

She said, “Any measure that restricts parental responsibility is linked to a comprehensive review of their adequacy to fill their role and the protection of the child is our primary interest.”

The boy’s mother is planning to appeal the order.

