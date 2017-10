While we’re not all major fans of football, it’s safe to assume we’re all pretty big fans of men in briefs.

Andrea Petagna, a striker for Serie A club Atalanta, stripped down to his pants during the UEFA European Under-21 championship recently.

Petagna, who made his senior international debut in March, showed off his tiny briefs while celebrating with his team mates.

If more of them played in their pants we’d be far more interested in watching, tbh.

Take a look below: