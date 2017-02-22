Back in February 1997, Spice Girls hysteria officially reached a peak.

Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger and Posh had burst on to the scene just seven months before, as Girl Power swept the globe and the band’s first three singles rode a cultural revolution all the way to the top of the charts – but the girls’ impact would be soon be felt even more with a single performance which would go on to become one of the defining images of Nineties ‘Cool Britannia’.

The 1997 Brit Awards saw the Spice Girls pick up two awards – Best British Video (for ‘Say You’ll Be There’) and Best British Single (for ‘Wannabe’) – but it was the band’s onstage performance of ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Who Do You Think You Are’, featuring the iconic image of Geri Halliwell decked out in a Union Jack dress (if you could call it a dress), that would become the night’s standout moment.

Two decades later, and the performance still ranks as one of the greatest moments in British pop history – and however much we hope for that official 20-year reunion, which has even got as far a leaked song, nothing will ever match the sight of Spice Girls at the height of their (girl) power.

Get ready for the ultimate nostalgia-fest and relive the performance below:

Spice Girls Brit Awards 1997 from Machine Shop SFX on Vimeo.

