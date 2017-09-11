It’s been ten years since one of the most memorable pop culture moments of all time.

Cast your mind back to 2007, when everything was bedazzled, no one knew how to dress and Britney Spears was at the centre of global media attention because of her tragic breakdown.

The Make Me singer had gone through the year from hell, and in the months before taking to the stage she had infamously shaved her head, divorced Kevin Federline and split from her original team completely.

The legendary entertainer took to the stage for her comeback at the 2007 MTV VMAs to perform her single Gimme More, but her performance ended up being widely panned by critics who suggested she looked disoriented and appeared to not know the words to her own song.

Fans of the star rallied round the star to show their support, but none more so than internet sensation Chris Crocker.

The Britney spears fanatic shared a video of himself defended Britney’s performance, and urging the media to leave her alone and let her sort out her personal life without being hounded on a day-to-day basis.

“I know it’s hard to see Britney Spears as a human being, but she is. She’s a person. She went through a divorce, her husband turned out to be a user and a cheater. All you people care about is making money off of her!

“Leave her alone! You’re lucky she even performed for you bastards! Leave Britney Alone!”

The emotional rant spawned thousands of spoofs, gave Crocker worldwide media attention and instantly went down in history as one of the most iconic pop culture moments ever.

Despite the odds being entirely against her, Britney managed to turn her life around following her performance.

She made her comeback less than two years later, when she returned to the VMAs accept the award for Best Pop Video for her comeback single Womanizer, and the rest is history. We love you, Brit.