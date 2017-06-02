Sense8, the sci-fi series from The Wachowskis, has been cancelled, Netflix confirmed yesterday.

The cult series ran for two seasons, and fast became one of the most loved shows on the streaming service thanks to its incredibly passionate die-hard fanbase.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end,” Cindy Holland, Netflix’s Vice President of original content, said in a statement.

Holland continued: “It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kickass and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world.

“We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant [Hill] for their vision and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

Rumours about the series’ cancellation have been swirling for weeks. Earlier this week, Brian J. Smith, who played police officer Will Gorski on the series, retweeted a fan who had urged people to tweet about the series – which reportedly costs about $9 million per episode to produce – so it would get a season three order, and added: “This might be a good time to start making some noise.”

Attitude recently spoke to Sense8 star Max Riemelt, who spoke about the series’ revolutionary depiction of gender and sexuality, as well as how The Wachowskis’ experiences as transgender women informs their work. “Of course it’s always different – it’s not only about the sex or the gender, everybody has a different vision and a different reality they bring with them to tell a story,” he said. “But Lana’s background story is very important, especially for one character, for… Fuck I always forget the names… Nomi [a transgender hacktivist, played by Jamie Clayton] and her story.

“Other directors maybe couldn’t feel what she feels. I mean, the understanding they have of the world is a different one: They have to fight for their right to be seen as people. I think [Lana] is meant to do the show because she breaks every wall down.”

Sense8 is the second Netflix show to be cancelled in as many weeks, after the streaming service confirmed that the Baz Luhrmann series The Get Down had been pulled after only one season.

Take a look at some of Max’s naked Sense8 scenes here.

