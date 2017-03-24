He’s been all over the reality TV circuit in recent years thanks to his stints on Celebrity Big Brother.

But Austin Armacost is quickly becoming known for more than just his television appearances.

He’s no stranger to flashing some skin in photoshoots, but Austin’s been showing off his bum in social media so much over the past few weeks and it’s been giving us serious hot flushes.

Check him out below:

Austin clearly knows his target audience.

Thanks, babes.

Related stories:

Hugh Jackman refused to wear a ‘c**k sock’ on the Wolverine set – so the crew gave him a big surprise

Pietro Boselli gives us all a heart attack as he shows off his muscles in sexy holiday snaps