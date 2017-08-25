Have you ever been hanging out with your friends, then opened up Grindr to see everyone in the room is on there? Well that’s exactly what happens to Jack in the new trailer for the upcoming revival of Will & Grace.

The premiere of the show’s twelve-episode revival (which has already been renewed for a second season) is only weeks away, and we are beginning to see more of what we can expect from the new dose of our favourite foursome.

The series shows the gang as they always were, hanging in Will & Grace’s apartment – but with a distinct 2017 edge. Will & Grace are still the masters of playing Celebrity, but now they play it on their phones. And Jack openly scrolls through Grindr while chilling with the gang, despite his fear of catching ‘finger herpes’.

We’re so glad the producers decided to ignore the finale of the original series entirely.

Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) will all be back for the batch of new epsiodes, along with the return of Leo (Harry Connick Jr), Grace’s ex-husband. Fan favourite character Rosario won’t be returning, due to the retirement of Shelley Morrison, the actress who played Karen’s wise-cracking maid.

Last week it was announced that former First Lady Michelle Obama will be joining the show for a cameo appearance. InTouch Weekly reported that Obama, who was First Lady from 2009-2017, is set to appear in an episode of the upcoming season. “The details are still being worked out, but supposedly Michelle is up for anything, as long as it doesn’t cross the line too much,” the report states.

The report also says that Obama “will not be taking any personal jabs at Donald Trump. The writers will leave that to the rest of the cast.”

Will & Grace returns to NBC September 28 at 9pm. No word on a UK broadcaster yet.

Watch it below:

