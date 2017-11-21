Jack Maynard has been forced to leave the I’m A Celeb jungle.

The Vlogger’s tweets were discovered this week, and were found to include a series of offensive racist and homophobic slurs.

The tweets were posted on his Twitter account between 2011-2013.

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old frequently used a racial slur while also calling other users “retarded” and “faggots”.

Following news of his removal, an ITV spokesperson said: “Due to circumstances outside camp Jack has had to withdraw from the show.”

This page will be updated when new details emerge