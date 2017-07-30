Jack O’Connell has opened up about baring all on-stage.

The former Skins star is currently starring in a stage adaptation of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Young Vic theatre in London.

In the opening scene, O’Connell enters the stage fully nude before moving on to take a shower onstage.

Before performing in front of an audience, the star admitted that he was concerned about looking less impressive than he hoped when it came to his package.

“They don’t have the opportunity to heat it when it first runs. Eventually, it warms up. But that doesn’t really help me. Obviously, scientifically, any male will know that you tend to shrivel in cold water. That was a concern.”

However, he can’t have been that scared because the actor claimed that he actually turned down the chance to wear a modesty cover.

“I was given the option to wear swimwear, to keep my modesty intact. That’s the easy way out. You think, ‘When does anyone really shower with underwear on?’ I find that more distracting.”

Suddenly we need to see this play immediately.