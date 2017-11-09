Jake Shears has claimed that gay men are relying on their bodies too much.

The former Scissor sisters star, who’s gearing up to release his first solo record early next year and is the star of Attitude’s Masculinity issue – available to download and in shops now – is no stranger to the male gaze, but he wants his younger fans to understand that their lives shouldn’t revolve around trying to be considered attractive by other men.

In the new issue, Jake opens up about the world of social media, and the negative impact he believes it’s had on gay men and their relationship with self-worth.

“We’re placing value in really stupid shit. If all you’re giving the world is your body on Instagram, check yourself, fuck off,” insists the singer.

“If you’re also a brilliant person, and adding to the conversation, then fair enough. If you’ve got nothing else to say, it’s time for some self-examination.

“I’m down for a bit of flesh. But if that’s all you’re serving up, you need to check your recipe,” adds Jake.

Elsewhere in the issue, Jake talks about everything from working as a go-go dancer to his experiences with bottom shaming. You can also see the results of our eye-opening survey that delves deep into the masculinity crisis that is plaguing gay men.

