Jack Whitehall has opened up about the time he thought a picture of his package had leaked online.

The British comedian was making an appearance on the Late Show with James Corden this week when he revealed that he once almost had a total meltdown when a friend told him a picture of his junk was doing the rounds online.

Confused as he said he’d never taken a d**k pic before, Whitehall demanded his agent get it taken down immediately.

Whitehall said: “I was told that there was a penis pic of me circulating online, and I was very distressed. This can’t be happening because I’ve never taken a photograph of my junk in my life…

But then his attitude changed when he got a glimpse of the alleged x-rated snap.

“I called up my agent and told him to get a lawyer and shut this down, make it go away. Then, a friend sent me the picture…

“It was the most beautiful penis I’ve ever seen. It was unbelievable…long and tan… a beautiful magical thing” he added.