Ever since John Boyega set screens alight as rogue Storm Trooper Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, everybody’s wanted a piece of the loveable 25-year-old Londoner.

And while many fans simply hoping for signs of an onscreen romance between Finn and Oscar Isaacs’ rebel pilot Poe Dameron, it seems that some people just can’t wait to get their claws into the man himself.

In a hilarious parody Brandy and Monica’s 1998 classic ‘The Boy is Mine’ James Corden goes head-to-head with Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor in an attempt to win John’s affections – with unexpected results.

The brilliant send-up was recorded for Corden’s US talk show The Late Late Show, and while the former Gavin and Stacey star might be dishing out the foot rubs, we’ve no doubt that 73-year-old Emmy-winner Tambor has age and experience on his side.

Check out the video below:

