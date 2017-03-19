James Corden staged a Beauty and the Beast musical at a busy Los Angeles crosswalk earlier this week, and he was joined by some very special faces.

Corden enlisted the help of the film’s stars including Luke Evans who plays Gaston, Dan Stevens who plays the Beast and Josh Gad who plays LeFou in the live-action remake.

The spoof also stars James as Belle who even gave Beast a brief kiss!

The result is amazing, though we don’t think it’s as good as the live-action remake in cinemas now, which is looking to break box-office records.

You can watch James Corden’s adaptation below:

H/t: NewNowNext

