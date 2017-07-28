James Corden has told Donald Trump exactly what he thinks of the president’s proposed ban of transgender people in the military – with a musical performance on his talk show.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, James performed a spoof of the Nat King Cole song “L-O-V-E” aptly titled “LGBT”. James used the song to take aim at Trump’s proposal to ban transgender Americans from serving in the armed forces.

“L: he doesn’t care for lesbians/G: he thinks to men should just be friends”, Corden sings in the retro number. “The army’s now refusing trans women who only want to serve, trans men who want rights we all deserve.

Trump’s got hate for me and you.”

Corden asks how the supposed ‘disruption’ of trans service members is more of an issue than “Trump’s corruption”, and even takes a swipe at the size of Trump’s … hands.

Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender members of the US armed forces on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote: “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender (sp) in the military would entail. Thank you.”

