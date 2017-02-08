Long before Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron were swooning teenage hearts across cinema screens, Hollywood actor James Dean was on the mind of many a young man (and woman) as the poster boy next store.

Tragically, the star’s life was cut dramatically short in a car accident when he was just 24, but the ill-fated young star but cemented his enduring presence throughout popular culture with just three movies: Rebel Without A Cause, East of Eden and Giant.

Of course, his sexuality has long since been debated, but he’s always had a special place in the heart of the LGBT community after reportedly saying that he wouldn’t “go through life with one hand tied behind [his] back.”

To mark what would have been his 86th birthday today, we have put together a little collection of the best James Dean images around. Enjoy!

