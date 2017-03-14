I Am Michael caused more than a bit of a stir when it debuted at the London LGBT Film Festival two years ago, charting the unlikely life story of gay US activist Michael Glatze, who founded Young Gay America before rejecting homosexuality, becoming a Christian pastor and getting a girlfriend following a traumatic health scare.

Starring James Franco as Glatze and Zachary Quinto as his lover Bennett, the film originally hit the headlines for its inclusion of a steamy threesome between the pair and US actor Charlie Carver, filmed before the former Desperate Housewives star came out as gay last year.

Executive-produced by Gus Van Sant – the Hollywood honcho who collaborated with Dustin Lance Black on the Oscar-winning Milk and last month’s stirring US TV miniseries When We Rise – the movie is getting a UK release on DVD and online streaming services next month, finally giving audiences this side of the pond a chance to see what all the fuss is about.

To help make up for the wait, the UK DVD has promised us exclusive extras like include deleted scenes and a blooper reel, and it will be available to buy and download from April 3, with the promise that it will be coming to online streaming services too.

Check out the trailer below:

