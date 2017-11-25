James Franco has finally spoken out about his controversial “I’m gay in my art’ comment from 2015.

His answer came during a new Guardian interview which saw the actor, who has played a number of gay roles, asked what he meant by the comment.

“Our time is up, but, before I go, I have one last question. What did he mean when he said he is gay in his art, but straight in his life?”

The piece continued: “He furrows his brow again, as if he is about to make another ever so serious answer. But then suddenly his face clears and instead he looks up at me and just laughs.”

“Even Franco can laugh at Franco these days, it turns out.”

Franco, who recently addressed his ‘sweaty’ naked photo, made the comment back in a 2015 interview with himself for FourTwoNine. In it, the ‘Straight James’ asked the ‘Gay James’ if he was gay.

The ‘Gay James’ responded: “Well, I like to think that I’m gay in my art and straight in my life. Although, I’m also gay in my life up to the point of intercourse, and then you could say I’m straight. So I guess it depends on how you define gay.”

“Sailors would fuck guys all the time, but as long as they behaved in masculine ways, they weren’t considered gay,” he added.

