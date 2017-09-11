After making his name playing dreamy Dawson Leery on ’90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek, James Van Der Beek is no stranger to leaving fans in a frenzy, but it’s the US actor’s recent appearance on Instagram that’s sent his followers into meltdown.

The 40-year-old actor, who has gone on to star in shows including Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 and CSI: Cyber since leaving behind the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, in 2003, made an appearance on James Corden’s US chat show The Late Late Show last week – but it was the apparent appearance of something else which really stole the limelight.

Sharing a picture of himself in a tight-fitting suit backstage, James wrote: “@latelateshow is always such a fun hang.”

It didn’t take long for the compliments to start coming in in the comments…

“fun “hang”…i see what you did there,” wrote one follower.

Another added: “Umm what’s in ur pocket.”

Meanwhile, one happy fan gushed: “WOW! Just WOW! Thank you for brightening my day!”

And another satisfied customer wrote: “Never a fan til just now #sizematters”

So, trick of the light or the real deal? Check out the offending package that’s got everyone talking below…

@latelateshow is always such a fun hang, I brought the whole crew this time. Tonight w/ @jimgaffigan @liampayne A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

More stories:

Rylan and Dan Clark-Neal’s 17-year-old son ‘comes out’ for LGBT equality

Gareth Thomas on first time he had gay sex: ‘I f**king scrubbed myself after’