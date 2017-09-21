The new Fifty Shades trailer has been unveiled.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are returning as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, the third chapter based on the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon.

Following the events of the second movie, Christian and Ana are now married. However, Ana’s life is threatened when her former boss, Jack Hyde, swears revenge for being fired from SIP. Elena also returns to haunt Christian and makes the couple’s lives a lot more troublesome.

The trailer has all the usual drama in, but the best bit has to be Jamie doing his very own impression of Daniel Craig in James Bond as he emerges out the water.

Fifty Shades of Grey: Freed is set to be released worldwide on February 9, 2018.

Watch the full trailer below: