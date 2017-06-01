Look out Mariah’s World, there could be a new diva reality series coming for your crown.

Yep, according to reports in The Sun this week, Janet Jackson is in talks with Netflix for a 10-part reality series which is set to document her return to music and life as a new mother following her recent divorce from husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana.

Jackson, 51, announced her split from the Qatari billionaire back in April, just three months after the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy named Eissa.

A source told The Sun: “Janet has been fiercely private about her life in the past but feels the need to keep her fans in the loop with what life has been like since she went into hiatus ten years ago.

“The show will run as a ten-part documentary and will feature recording ­sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour.

“Netflix are negotiating a big sum for the rights to the show as they expect it to perform well.”

The news comes after Jackson revealed she would be rekindling her Unbreakable world tour under the new name State Of The World.

The ‘All For You’ singer had postponed the original tour’s European and Asian dates in April last year after falling pregnant, but assured fans at the time she had not “forgotten” about them.

Jackson’s last album, 2015’s Unbreakable, became the star’s seventh LP to top the US Billboard charts, making her one of just three acts to score a Number One album in each of the last four decades.

